SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man faces drunk driving charges for driving into a utility pole and a parked vehicle in a driveway.
Kevin J. Foley, 34, of Ellington, crashed in the area of Griffin Road and Thomas Street in South Windsor, police said.
Officers reported that two young people were in Foley's vehicle at the time, but no one was hurt.
Police said they believe Foley was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. He also failed a field sobriety test.
Foley was charged with operating under the influence, failure to drive in the proper lane and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.
He was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and given a court date of Dec. 16 in Manchester.
