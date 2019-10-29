MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for shooting paintballs at Middletown High School students.
Kenneth Hofler was at a Dunkin' Donuts on South Main Street Oct. 24 around 7:55 a.m. when he fired at a group of Xavier High School hockey team members, police said.
The incident happened in the business's parking lot.
Thirteen members of the team had gone to the Dunkin' Donuts for breakfast. All of them were considered juveniles, police said.
They told police that they were sitting at a table talking amongst themselves with Hofler entered, ordered food and sat by himself.
The students reported that Hofler eventually asked them "would you be mad if I shot you with a paintball gun?"
They said they would be mad. However, that's where the exchange ended, according to police.
Police said Hofler stood up, went outside to a white sedan and grabbed the paintball gun from the trunk. He then started to make his way back to the front of the restaurant.
The victims said they noticed what Hofler was carrying and began to make their way toward the exit of the building.
According to police, Hofler could be seen on security footage outside of the building aiming the paintball gun at the students.
As the victims were running to their vehicles, Hofler discharged several paintballs in quick succession, police said.
He was seen in the video firing for several seconds.
Three of the victims reported that their vehicles were hit by the paintballs. No injuries were reported.
Police said the video evidence corroborates the victims' accounts of what happened.
Hofler was later contacted by phone and asked to come to the police department. When he arrived, he was arrested.
Hofler, who was already known to police, was charged with risk of injury, criminal attempt to commit second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm in commission of of a felony, second-degree breach of peace and three counts of criminal mischief.
He was held one a $150,000 bond and faced a judge on Oct. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.