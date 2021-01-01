EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for setting fire to a porch in East Lyme.
According to police, 39-year-old James Brown was charged with second-degree arson, four counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.
Officers arrived to the scene 3 minutes after being called around 1:55 a.m. on Friday and helped a resident put out the fire.
They managed to extinguish it before it caused damage to the home.
Investigators said they learned that Brown intentionally ignited the fire, which was next to his own home.
Brown was held on a $50,000 bond and given a court date of Jan. 4 in New London Superior Court.
