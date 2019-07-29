PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - A man faces home invasion and assault charges following what police described as a domestic violence incident in Portland.
According to officers, 27-year-old Andrew Johnson of Milford forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's apartment through a window Sunday around 12:45 a.m.
Police revealed that both the suspect and the victim briefly dated.
Once inside, police said Johnson pointed a loaded gun at the victim and threatened to kill her.
They also said Johnson forced the woman onto a bed where he choked her until she passed out. He also assaulted her in the head area.
Police said the victim eventually escaped and ran to the Portland Police Department.
Officers responded to the victim's apartment and said they found Johnson trying to leave through a back door.
He was taken into custody without incident.
Police said they found two loaded firearms and several magazines on him.
They charged Johnson with home invasion, first-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful restraint, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree threatening, second-degree assault with a firearm, disorderly conduct and interfering with an emergency call.
He was held on a $500,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge in Middletown on Monday.
