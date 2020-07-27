HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man is accused of killing his roommate in Hartford on Sunday.
The suspect was identified as Jerry Thompson, 42, according to police.
The victim was identified as 64-year-old Victor King.
Both lived at 784 Asylum Ave.
According to police, the victim had not been seen in more than a day, which was not normal.
Officers arrived at the home shortly after 3:30 p.m. and found a body on the kitchen floor, covered in a sheet.
They said it appeared that the victim suffered severe trauma to several parts of his body with a blade.
Thompson was quickly identified as the suspect.
He was found inside a vehicle at Keney Park around 9:15 p.m.
Police charged him with one count of murder and issued a $2 million bond.
They are also looking for anyone who may know more about what happened to give them a call.
