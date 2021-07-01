WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A Derby man accused of murder is in custody.
Woodbridge Police Chief John Cappiello says 24-year-old Jorden Rudel was arrested on several charges, including murder and robbery, after a man was found dead near the Pease Road Playground/Alegi Athletic Fields back in early June.
RELATED: Police identify man found dead on property of Woodbridge athletic fields
The man, identified as 33-year-old Rondell Atkinson of West Haven, was found dead after being shot several times.
Police say Rudel was arraigned in New Haven Superior Court this afternoon and remains incarcerated in lieu of bond, which was set at $2 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.