SHERMAN, CT (WFSB) – A 65-year-old man was arrested for a murder in Sherman on Thursday.
According to State Police, troopers were called to a home on Church Road after a resident, James Maharg, said a person living in the home fell.
Maharg said the man fell and hit his head on the countertop.
When troopers arrived, they found the man dead inside the home.
According to State Police, due to several suspicious circumstances, the Western District Major Crime Squad and Danbury State’s Attorney were requested to the scene.
After an extensive investigation, Maharg was charged with murder and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Maharg was given a $2 million bond and will be arraigned on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.