MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A person of interest in the case of two murdered grandparents confessed to the crime, according to state police.
The stabbing of the elderly couple in Montville was first reported by Channel 3 on Monday.
State police confirmed on Tuesday what police sources told Eyewitness News the day before: That the suspect is 18-year-old Marcus Fisher.
Troopers said they charged him with murder, murder with special circumstances and second-degree arson.
Fisher is expected to face a judge in Norwich on Tuesday.
State police said officers began investigating around 5 a.m. on Monday.
Montville officers showed up to a home on Morgan Street in Montville for a report of two people being dead.
Evidence was collected and the scene was processed for hours.
They only identified the victims as being in their 70s.
Police sources told Channel 3 that the couple was stabbed by Fisher.
They said Fisher was inside the home, waiting for officers to arrive. He was arrested and held overnight.
"I hadn’t seen him in 10 years," said Kyle Looney, a neighbor. "But when we were younger, we’d hang out, play together in the street. Really nice kid."
Looney said he had a different image of Fisher than those who recently knew him.
"He has a dark side to him," said Katelynn Gosselin, a former coworker.
"He always seemed miserable," said Maria Carrion, another former coworker. "I had a conversation with him about not having a personality."
Police have yet to determine a motive for the murders.
Channel 3 reached out to Fisher's father to see what he had to say about the case. He did not want to comment.
Stay with Eyewitness News for continuing coverage.
