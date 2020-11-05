SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for robbing a gas station in South Windsor with a BB gun.
According to police, 27-year-old Tequan Colvin of East Hartford robbed the Valero Gas Station on Sullivan Avenue back in February.
Police said they linked Colvin to the crime after he committed a similar robbery in Winsted three days later.
East Hartford police helped with the investigation and found items used in the crimes, including an orange ski mask and a BB gun.
Colvin was served with an arrest warrant on Wednesday at Rockville Superior Court, where he was taken to face charges for the Winsted robbery.
For the South Windsor incident, he was charged with first-degree robbery, carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree breach of peace and first-degree threatening.
He was held on a $250,000 surety bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.