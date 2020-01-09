SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for stealing $17,000 from the South Windsor Soccer Club.
Robert Malloy, 45, turned himself in on an active arrest warrant on Wednesday, according to police.
Investigators said that in the spring of 2019, Malloy's company, Professional Landscape and Design LLC, had a contract with the soccer club to complete work on an indoor artificial turf field.
The facility is located on John Fitch Boulevard.
However, police said Malloy never completed the work and the contract was terminated in August.
The soccer club said it gave Malloy several months to return the money, but he never did.
Police sought an arrest warrant for Malloy in December.
He was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second-degree larceny.
He was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to face a judge in Manchester on Jan. 22.
