HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man faces attempted kidnapping and other charges after police said he forced a woman into a vehicle in Hartford.
Marco Davila, 31, of Stafford Springs, was arrested on Wednesday just after 4:20 p.m.
Officers said they were sent to an address on Franklin Avenue for a report of a woman screaming for help. The report said the woman was being chased by a man.
Investigators said they located surveillance video of Davila chasing down the victim as she tried to flee.
Davila then forced the victim into a vehicle, which police said they intercepted.
Davila was charged with second-degree attempted kidnapping, second-degree threatening, second-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree breach of peace and criminal violation of a protective order.
The video footage was tagged as evidence, police said.
