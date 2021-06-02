SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for violating a protective order and fighting with a woman's caregiver.
Richard Lafleur, 46, of South Windsor, was charged with disorderly conduct, violation of a protective order and third-degree assault.
An active arrest warrant was issued for Lafleur.
The incident happened in Jan. 2021.
Police said Lafleur was at a home in Manchester where a female had a protective order against him.
When asked to leave, police said Lafleur became angry, and spit and fought with a caregiver on the scene.
The caregiver was able to restrain the suspect until police arrived.
Manchester police arrested Lafleur, but transferred him into the custody of South Windsor police.
He was given a court date of Wednesday in Manchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.