PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - Police need your help in finding a scammer.
They say a man named James Dempsey, posing as a contractor, stole more than $20,000 from two families.
"I was looking for someone that was familiar with the town, dealing with the town," Sam Saunders of Plymouth tells us.
In April, Sam wanted to get some things fixed up at his home in Terryville. He found a contractor named James Dempsey on social media.
"he showed me a bunch of pictures of work that he's done, he told me he was licensed and insured," says Saunders.
Saunders ended up paying Dempsey more than $2,000. That's when Dempsey started getting unreliable.
"He was all set, ready to go, said he was a little behind, was going to start coming out, never showed, never showed, so I kept calling him to set it up and he kept putting me off, putting me off. Then, he stopped answering my calls," explained Saunders.
Saunders called Plymouth Police, finding out he wasn't alone.
Police informed him Dempsey started working another job with another family, but disappeared and never finished.
Eyewitness News spoke with another person claiming to be scammed by James Dempsey.
They said in 2019, he started work to fix up water damage in their home and never finished. It put them $18,000 in the hole and they're still working to pay it off.
Luke Frey with Better Business Bureau Connecticut says to always try to research your contractor as much as you can, whether that's with BBB or checking with the state Department of Consumer Protection.
If you do decide to hire someone, never pay more than half of the cost for the deposit and make a contract.
"Saying the timeframe that should be done in your home, who's going to be doing it, how much you have to pay, how much you have paid, how much you owe," Frey stated.
Police hope to find Dempsey soon. They worry there others have already been victimized.
"I would think someone like this would, once getting money, would be out and about to do it because of what he's gotten already. That's why we want to make the public aware we're looking for this person," Plymouth Police Sgt. Randy Foster added.
If you know where Dempsey is, police want to hear from you.
A few tips for consumers:
• Ensure the contractor is registered. Registrations can be verified at www.elicense.ct.gov. Hiring a registered contractor can help consumers gain access to the Home Improvement Guaranty Fund should something go wrong.
• Check for references. If a contractor won’t provide references upon request – that’s a red flag. Consumers should ask for references from those who have had projects similar to theirs (for example, if you wanted your bathroom updated, you wouldn’t ask for references from people who have put a new fence in their yard). Search online and on social media to see who others in your community recommend.
• Have a written contract – it’s the law. Contractors should never start work without a signed contract. Consumers should ask any questions they have before signing their contract to clarify things like project timeline and payment plan. Remember, you have a three-day right to cancel home improvement contracts in the State of Connecticut.
• If a contractor asks for most or all of the cost of the project up front, that’s a red flag. We recommend one-third of the agreed price up front to cover the cost of goods to begin the project, and the rest to be paid in installments during and at the end of a project.
• Remember, if an offer sounds too good to be true – it probably is. If someone shows up at your door, and offers to give you a deal on work because they “just completed a job in your neighborhood, and have left-over supplies,” or are “offering a deal”, but only if you agree immediately, and provide a sizable down payment, don’t fall for it – it’s almost never the bargain you think it is.
• Check on the building permit. Check with your town building official to confirm a permit has been pulled by the contractor. Building officials should also check HIC registrations, adding a second layer of protection.
Also, if you want to know how to verify licenses through the state Department of Consumer Protection, head here.
