(WFSB) -- One of the men convicted in the 2007 deadly Cheshire home invasion is speaking out about what happened.
Local Connecticut resident Joe Tomaso spoke with Hayes recently on his podcast, “15 Minutes With.”
During the three-part podcast, Hayes detailed his take on what took place in Cheshire on July 23, 2007.
The home invasion left Jennifer Hawke-Petit and her two daughters, 17-year-old Hayley and 11-year-old Michaela, dead. Dr. William Petit was severely wounded but survived.
During the podcast, Hayes said he was diagnosed with gender dysphoria at the age of 16, but didn’t know about it until 2018 when he saw it in his juvenile records.
“I knew something was wrong, something was different,” he’s heard saying in the podcast.
Hayes is currently incarcerated at a facility in Pennsylvania.
He and his counterpart, Joshua Komisarjevsky, are both serving life sentences.
