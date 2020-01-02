NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A man found guilty of killing his friend at a home in Wethersfield learned his fate on Thursday.
Noah Hendron, 20, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
In November, Hendron was convicted of killing 16-year-old Vincent Basile. He was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm, but not guilty of murder.
Prosecutors said he waved a gun around and shot Basile in the head back in 2017. Hendron was 18 years old at the time.
The incident happened at a home on Alison Lane.
A couple of hours went by before anyone called for help, according to court documents.
Hendron told another friend at the home that they had to make up a story to pin the shooting on someone else, the documents said. The friend told police that he went along with it because he was afraid Hendron might shoot him too.
Investigators said Hendron later threw the revolver in a nearby storm drain and took off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.