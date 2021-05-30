HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking into what led up to a shooting over the weekend in Hartford.
Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert says that officers were notified around 6:30 Sunday morning by Hartford Hospital that a gunshot victim had arrived and was seeking treatment.
Police found that the victim, a man in his forties, was suffering from a single gunshot wound.
Lt. Boisvert said that the man remains in critical but stable condition.
Investigators later determined that the victim had been shot in the area of 444 New Britain Avenue.
Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department's Tip Line at 860-722-8477.
