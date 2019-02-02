WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) -- A man is dead after Windham Fire Department officials said he was pinned between two trucks on Saturday afternoon.
Officials said the incident took place on Stanley Rd about 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Officials are calling the call a “recovery” mission.
Officials told Channel 3 they could not describe how the incident may have happened but said the Connecticut State Police are investigating.
This is developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
