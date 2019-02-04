BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – One man is dead after a shooting incident that occurred on January 26th at the New England Tractor Training School in Bridgeport, said police.
According to police, Eric Salters, 28, of New Haven, died on Monday at Bridgeport Hospital from gunshot wounds.
According to Bridgeport Police Captain Brian Fitzgerald, Salters was unconscious on arrival to the hospital on the day of the incident and never regained consciousness.
An autopsy will most likely be performed later this week at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
This incident is still under investigation. Any person with information is asked to contact Detective Cintron at 203-581-5227 or call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-8477.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.