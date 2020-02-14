BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Bridgeport Police are investigating a homicide on Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to a report of a person shot in the road on Kossuth Street just after 9 a.m.
When crews arrived, a man was found shot in the face and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police are still processing the scene and interviewing any witnesses.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.
