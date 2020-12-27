HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hartford.
City officials said the suspect in the shooting has died as a result of the incident Saturday night.
According to a statement from Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody, officers were called to a scene on Gilman street after receiving reports of a man armed with a rifle and handgun.
Officers responded around 8:56 p.m. Dec. 26, and located the man. According to police, it appears that the male did not comply with requests to drop his firearms and officers followed the armed male into the back parking lot of 14-16 Gilman Street.
After pleas to drop the firearms, an officer verbalized that the individual was pointing his weapon, and fired her weapon once, striking him. The individual was transported to Hartford Hospital, and he is listed in critical condition. He was armed with an assault rifle with a scope, as well as a handgun with a flashlight mounted to it.
The body worn camera footage from multiple officers on the scene will be handed over to the State’s Attorney.
The Hartford Police Department will work with the State to ensure footage is released as soon as possible.
The Hartford Police Department will coordinate with the State Police and State’s Attorney’s Office to hold a briefing tomorrow when more details are known.
“We are cooperating fully with the State as the investigation into this shooting begins, and we will work with the State to release as much information to the public as we can,” Thody said.
