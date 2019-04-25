BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A man is dead following a fire at a multi-family home in Bristol on Thursday morning, a fire official said.
The fire started on the first floor in the back of a home on 4th Street around 2 a.m.
“The left side of the house had a glow, an orange glow," said one of the home's residents who only wanted to be identified as Mike. “I opened the curtain and all I seen was smoke.”
According to Fire Deputy Chief Bob Poggio, one person died on the scene and another was transported to the hospital.
No identities were released.
The man who died was on the first floor, officials said.
It took crews roughly twenty minutes to knock down the fire.
Additionally, two people were able to make it out of the home on their own.
Mike said he lives on the second floor and lives with his brother.
He told Channel 3 what was going through his mind at the time of the fire.
“Get my brother out, get the dog out, and get the people out downstairs," he said.
Poggio told Eyewitness News the residents of the home were displaced and American Red Cross is on scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Connecticut State Police are assisting in the investigation.
