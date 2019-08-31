HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford Police said a man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday.
Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash at the intersection of East Elliott Street and Locust Street.
Channel 3 learned from police on scene the motorcycle was stolen out of West Hartford.
A passenger on the motorcycle is expected to be OK, police said.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while Crime Scene Division Accident Reconstruction investigators are on scene.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.