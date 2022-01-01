HARTFORD, CT (WFSB)-- On Saturday at 12am, Hartford Police officers responded to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash.
Upon arrival, officers located a 51-year-old male pedestrian in the roadway, unresponsive, suffering from severe life-threatening injuries.
Officers reported the pedestrian to be Michael Brown of Windsor.
Brown was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
The car involved in the crash, a black Infiniti G35, fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival, but was later found unoccupied.
This crash is under active investigation with a full reconstruction pending by the Crime Scene Division.
