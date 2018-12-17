SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man found unresponsive at a Southington hotel was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police identified the man as Sean Lawlor.
They said they responded to the Homewood Suites on West Street on Sunday.
Officers and ambulance employees administered first aid and CPR.
However, Lawlor was transported to Bradley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
He was then brought to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Police said no signs of foul play were found.
The cause of Lawlor's death remains under investigation.
Police said they are awaiting the report from the medical examiner's office.
