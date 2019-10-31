DERBY, CT (WFSB) - A man found on a train trestle in Derby was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
According to Derby police, the unidentified man was found on Tuesday on the Housatonic Railroad trestle.
Officers from both Derby and the Shelton police departments responded to the report, which initially stated that an "unresponsive man" was found.
The man was transported to Griffin Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is performing an autopsy to learn the exact cause of death.
Police said their initial investigation revealed no signs of foul play.
They also said their investigation remains open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.