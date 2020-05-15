HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man has died after being hit by a car in Hartford earlier this month.
On May 1, Hartford police responded to a person hit by a car at the intersection of Maple Avenue and South Street.
The pedestrian, later identified at Raymond Colangelo, died several days later on May 12 as a result of his injuries.
Police said investigation showed that Colangelo was walking westbound across Maple Avenue when he was struck by a car.
The driver of the car has been cooperative with police.
Police believe visibility may have been a factor due to rain.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.