MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A man has died after being hit by a car in Manchester Wednesday afternoon.
It happened in the area of 425 Broad St.
Manchester Police said the man was brought to Hartford Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.
Police said they were unable to identify the victim because he did not have any identification on him. Police say he appears to be a white male in his 30s or 40s with a thin build, medium length brown hair, and a mustache with stubble.
Police also confirmed that the driver stopped at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 860-643-3342.
So sad, just as the New Year, approached! May he RIP 😇
