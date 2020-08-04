NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – A man has died after a being hit by a tree during Tropical Storm Isaias.
Naugatuck Police said around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Andrew Mountain Road and Red Maple Court.
Police said a 66-year-old man exited his car and attempted to move branches from the roadway.
While moving the branches, a tree fell and hit the man. The man died from his injuries.
The identity of the man has not been released at this time.
No additional information was released.
