Canton, CT (WFSB) – A 61-year-old man has died after being hit by a car on Route 44 in Canton Wednesday evening.
Police said it happened in the area of Dunham Road around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
The man, identified as Robert Brothwell of Canton, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The driver of the car involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.
The investigation is ongoing.
