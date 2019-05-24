WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A man has died after being hit by a car late Thursday night in West Haven.
Police said the man was struck while in the area of Boston Post Road and Front Avenue, around 8:30 p.m.
He was taken to the hospital where he died.
His identification has not yet been released.
Police said the man appeared to have been crossing Boston Post Road when he was hit.
The driver of the car involved remained at the scene.
Anyone with information should contact police at 203-937-3925.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.