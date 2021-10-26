EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man has died after being hit by a school bus in East Hartford on Tuesday morning.
It happened around 7 a.m. in the area of Burnham Street and Delores Drive.
A passerby had called police after seeing the man on the ground.
He was taken to the hospital where he died.
Police later identified the victim as 54-year-old Derrick Bellamy, of Hartford.
During the investigation, officers were able to determine that the man had been struck by a First Student mini-bus.
The driver of the bus remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
There were no students or other passengers on board at the time.
The road was closed but has since reopened.
An investigation is ongoing.
