BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A homicide investigation is underway in Bridgeport.
It happened around 4:15 Saturday morning on Pembroke Street.
Officers had initially responded to the area of Arctic Street after being alerted to three ShotSpotter activations and receiving several calls saying shots had been fired in the vicinity.
Shortly after, police were notified that a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head had arrived at Bridgeport Hospital by private vehicle.
Police said the gunshot victim, later identified as 29-year-old Jonathan Dasilva, later died from his injuries.
Investigators later determined that Dasilva had been shot during an altercation outside of the VIP Lounge on Pembroke Street.
Anyone with any information on Dasilva's death is asked to contact Bridgeport Police Detective Winkler at 203-581-5224.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.