MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Meriden.
Officials tell Eyewitness News that a man in his twenties was shot and kiiled in the parking lot of the Comfort Inn on East Main Street.
The incident happened around 1:50 Sunday morning.
One witness was at the gas station across the street when he says he heard two shots that sounded like firecrackers go off.
He looked across the way and saw the victim stagger into the entrance of the hotel and collapsed in the entrance way.
He also saw a woman and two men running from the parking lot after the shots were fired.
Police don't believe that the victim was a guest of the hotel.
The entrance way to the Comfort Inn has been taped off and guests and employees are now required to enter and exit through the side of the hotel.
The mobile crime scene unit is also on scene.
At this time, no arrests have been made.
Authorities are continuing to question individuals and are asking anyone that may have any information pertaining to this incident to contact Meriden Police at 203-630-6201.
