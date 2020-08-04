NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A 30-year-old man was killed in New Haven after being stabbed in the back.
According to police, it happened in the Amity section of the city just before 9 p.m. on Monday.
First responders said they found the victim in the driveway of a business on Whalley Avenue.
He was transported to the hospital where he died.
Detectives canvassed the neighborhood. They determined that the stabbing happened in the area of Whalley Avenue and Davis Street.
The streets were closed but have since reopened.
There's no word on any suspects.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.
