NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – A man has died after he was stabbed in New London Thursday afternoon.
Police were called to Brainard Street just after 2 p.m. on Thursday for the report of a stabbing.
The victim was located and brought to L & M Hospital where he went into surgery.
On Friday morning, police said he had died.
Police briefly searched for the suspect and located him on South Water Street.
He was identified as Christopher Petteway.
Petteway was charged with first-degree assault, murder, and violation of a protective order.
He's expected to appear in court on Friday morning.
During the search, schools in the area were put into lock down as a precautionary measure.
