NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in New Haven.
It happened around 5:30 at the corner of Whalley Avenue and Ramsdell Street.
New Haven Police say a man was attempting to walk across Whalley Avenue when he was struck by an oncoming Ford Taurus truck that was traveling east.
Police say the pedestrian was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The driver of the Ford Taurus remained on scene.
Whalley Avenue between Anthony Street and East Ramsdell Street remains closed due to the ongoing investigation.
