BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- A 33-year-old man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a house in Bloomfield Monday morning.
It happened around 9:45 a.m. in the area of Greenwood Avenue and East Burnham Street.
Police said the car had been traveling east on East Burnham Street and failed to attempt a turn northbound onto Greenwood Avenue.
The car hit a house and burst into flames.
The driver was only identified as a man from Hartford.
Police said the home sustained severe damage.
A person inside the home at the time of the crash was not injured.
Greenwood Avenue is closed at East Euclid Street with no southbound traffic, and East Burnham Street is shut down at Coventry Street with no eastbound traffic.
The building inspector responded to the scene to evaluate the home as crews worked to remove the vehicle.
The North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Squad is investigating the crash.
