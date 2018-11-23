BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- A man has died after the car he was driving crashed into the Webster Bank Arena on Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Thursday. There were no events happening at the arena at that time.
Police said the Honda Accord was traveling south on Main Street at a high rate of speed when it went off the road, onto the sidewalk and then struck the front of the Webster Bank Arena.
The car was heavily damaged.
The driver was removed from the car and taken to the hospital where he died.
Anyone with information should contact police at 203-576-7640.
