GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man is dead after a car went into the Connecticut River Saturday.
Glastonbury Police say it happened just after noon.
Callers told police that a vehicle had passed through a field off of Tyron Street and had gone into the Connecticut River.
Divers from the Middletown and Portland Fire Departments, as well as DEEP, also responded to the area to assist in the search for the vehicle.
Officials located the vehicle later that afternoon and found that the male driver was still inside, but was deceased.
Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding this incident.
Police are withholding the name of the driver pending notification of the next of kin.
