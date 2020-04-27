STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) – Stamford Police have identified a man that died while kayaking in Long Island Sound on Sunday.
Police said Arpi Oscar Castillo and his wife were fishing on a two person kayak off the coast of Stamford around noon on Sunday when they fell into the water.
Police said there were strong winds and rough seas at the time.
Both victims were found by Stamford Fire Department and Castillo later died.
