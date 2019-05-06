BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A New Haven man has died after a forklift fell on him Monday morning.
It happened at an auto shop on North Main Street.
According to police, the 58-year-old man was transporting the machine on a flat-bed truck.
He had stopped to put air in the truck's tire and had to re-position the forklift on the truck.
That's when the forklift fell off the truck and landed on top of him.
The man's name has not yet been released.
