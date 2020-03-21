BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A man has died after a wrong-way crash on I-95 southbound in Bridgeport Saturday morning.
State police said a car driven by Frank Agostino of Waterbury was driving northbound in the southbound lanes just before 1 a.m.
Agostino’s car collided head-on with another car, which contained a driver and a passenger.
State police said Agostino died from his injuries.
The driver and passenger of the second car were brought to a local hospital for suspected minor injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
