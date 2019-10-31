PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- An investigation is underway after a man died following an industrial accident in Plainfield earlier this week.
It happened at the Plainfield Renewable Energy Plant on Millbrook Road just after 4 a.m. on Sunday.
When emergency responders arrived, they learned a contracting crew had been attempting to replace an expansion joint when part of a pulley system let go, causing the expansion joint to fall and pin a worker under it.
The worker was identified as 39-year-old Justin Scott, from Louisiana.
He was taken to the hospital where he died.
Both federal OSHA and CT OSHA are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.