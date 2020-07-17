NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man died after being shot in a parking lot in New Haven on Friday morning.
According to police, it happened in the area of 88 York St. just before 10:15 a.m.
They said they received multiple 911 calls about it.
New Haven police and firefighters responded and found the gunshot victim.
He has not been identified.
Witnesses were asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.
Police said an update would be given as more information was received.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.