MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man died when the car he was working on fell off a jack on Meriden.
According to police, 31-year-old Milton Rodriguez was trying to change the tires on the vehicle, which was at an address on Gravel Street.
The jack reportedly gave way and the vehicle rolled, pinning Rodriguez underneath.
Police said they responded around 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Rodriguez was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died.
The medical examiner's officer said the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and chest.
The incident was ruled an accident.
