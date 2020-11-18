NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in New Haven Tuesday night, according to police.
Officers said it happened on Grace Street between Rock and State streets, in the Cedar Hill neighborhood, just after 8:10 p.m.
Arriving emergency medical responders treated the gunshot victim at a Grace Street home. An ambulance transported the victim, only identified as a New Haven man, to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Officers held a primary crime scene on Grace Street.
Major crimes detectives canvassed the area during the evening and overnight.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.
