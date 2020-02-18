NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The victim of a hit-and-run in New Haven has died from his injuries on Tuesday.
Police said 44-year-old Gilberto Molina was struck and killed by a car on Columbus Avenue on Monday around 8 p.m.
The driver of the car fled the scene of the crash in an unknown vehicle.
Investigators are continuing to search for the suspect accused of the crash.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.
