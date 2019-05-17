PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A man has died after being pulled from a house fire in Plainville on Thursday.
Plainville Fire Marshal Larry Sutherland said in a news release on Friday that the person had been taken out of the home on Fairbanks Street and airlifted to Bridgeport Hospital's burn center.
The identity of the person has not been released.
Sutherland said firefighters responded to the home just after 10 a.m. on Thursday.
He said it was reported that a person was still inside at the time.
Arriving crews made entry into the home and found heavy fire on the second floor.
During the search, they said they discovered the victim.
The origin of the fire remains under investigation by Sutherland's office, Connecticut State Police and Plainville police detectives.
Firefighters from Bristol, Southington, Farmington and New Britain helped fight the fire.
