NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven are looking for information about a shooting that killed a man Thursday morning.
Police have identified the man as 28-year-old Jordan Agnew of New Haven.
His death is now being investigated as a homicide.
They said their Shotspotter detection system and 911 calls alerted them to gunfire in the area of Osborn Avenue and Blake Street, around 9:15 a.m.
Police said they responded to the Beaver Hills neighborhood and found the victim outside a vehicle.
Officers said it appeared the car had been shot at, and a child was found in the back seat, not injured.
There's also no word on a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven detectives at 203-946-6304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.