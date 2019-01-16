NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – New Britain police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Oak Street Tuesday night.
Police said 34-year-old Erik Rivera was shot in the area of 238 North St. around 8 p.m.
The victim was brought to Hartford Hospital for treatment, but later died.
The investigation is ongoing, and no other details were released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Britain police at 860-826-3131.
